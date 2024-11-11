TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock Price

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortrea from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of FTRE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.20. 473,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,028. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $674.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.86 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 420.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

