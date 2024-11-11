TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.390-0.440 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 18.6 %

Shares of TIXT stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 875,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.46 million, a P/E ratio of -89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIXT. CIBC downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.37.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

