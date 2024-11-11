Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,168,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,381,000 after buying an additional 212,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,218,000 after buying an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $220.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

