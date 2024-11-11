The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Insider Sells $653,178.60 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $653,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,052.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $50.75.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

