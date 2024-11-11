The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,701,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,362,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,433,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,619.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,748 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,431. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.76 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

