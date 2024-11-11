The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,153. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.