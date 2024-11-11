The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $275.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Up 3.5 %

DUOL stock opened at $326.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 178.63 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $330.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.65.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $204,768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 30,909.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after purchasing an additional 353,918 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after buying an additional 154,659 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.