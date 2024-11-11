The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,644 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,598,316,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $405.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.79 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.