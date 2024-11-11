The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1,760.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,096 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

