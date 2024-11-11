The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) vs. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Head to Head Comparison

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -110.49% -161.91% -110.41% Riskified -14.57% -8.33% -6.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of The OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Riskified 1 5 2 0 2.13

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The OLB Group and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Riskified has a consensus price target of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 31.11%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Volatility & Risk

The OLB Group has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and Riskified”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $30.57 million 0.11 -$23.18 million ($5.93) -0.31 Riskified $297.61 million 2.76 -$59.03 million ($0.26) -17.69

The OLB Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The OLB Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Riskified beats The OLB Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts. The company serves direct-to-consumer brands, online-only retailers, omnichannel retailers, online marketplaces, and e-commerce service providers in various industries, such as payments, money transfer and crypto, tickets and travel, electronics, home, and fashion and luxury goods. Riskified Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

