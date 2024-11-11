The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 260.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $394.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.