The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.82. 33,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,764. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average of $222.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

