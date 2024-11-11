The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.03 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.