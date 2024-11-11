Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Lowered to Outperform Rating by Raymond James

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $102.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $131.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 81.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

NYSE:TDW opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Tidewater has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 17.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $5,658,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 106.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

