TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $16.71 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,595 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $268.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.12. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.47 and a 1 year high of $269.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

