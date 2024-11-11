Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Shares of TTD opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 205.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.47. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $132.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

