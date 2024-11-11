Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

