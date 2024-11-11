Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Acquired by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $737,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 181,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:TFPM opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.16. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.62%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.