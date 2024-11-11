TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,202 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

