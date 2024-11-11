TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,532,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,948,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,301,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada lowered shares of TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

