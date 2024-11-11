TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 34,889 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

