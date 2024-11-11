TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 118,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $59.81.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

