tru Independence LLC Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. tru Independence LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 360,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 162,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FBND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 107,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,986. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

