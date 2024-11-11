tru Independence LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after purchasing an additional 555,638 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,634,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,659,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,452,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.88. 9,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,028. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

