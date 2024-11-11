tru Independence LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in AbbVie by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $1,349,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $24.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.89. 3,241,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.78. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $309.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.82.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

