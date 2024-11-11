tru Independence LLC Sells 122,441 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,441 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,600,000 after acquiring an additional 311,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 58,349 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TFC traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $46.26. 748,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314,042. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $47.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.