Truist Financial Cuts Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $62.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

DIOD stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. Diodes has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Diodes by 113.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,101 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 144,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 479,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 76,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

