TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.80 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.96), with a volume of 782785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.40 ($0.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.06. The stock has a market cap of £131.19 million, a PE ratio of -1,062.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

