Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 344 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $602.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $439.81 and a 52-week high of $603.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

