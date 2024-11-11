Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 162,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $179.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,752 shares of company stock worth $40,156,829 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

