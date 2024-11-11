Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 187.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,505,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

