Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after buying an additional 165,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 272,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,971,000 after purchasing an additional 143,521 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $41.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

