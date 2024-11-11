U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

