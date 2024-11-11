Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 110.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 286,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $72.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

