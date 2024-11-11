United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $426,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MO opened at $54.05 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.