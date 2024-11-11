United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 159 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $875.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $791.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $720.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.80 and a fifty-two week high of $888.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.