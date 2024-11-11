United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $13.68. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 3,976,967 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $786.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth about $63,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

