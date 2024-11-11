Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells $46,914.14 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,043 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $46,914.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,085. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

