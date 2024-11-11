Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,600 shares of company stock worth $5,714,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

