Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Upwork Trading Down 2.0 %

UPWK stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.55 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $47,469.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,965.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,564.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $47,469.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,965.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,417 shares of company stock worth $1,796,843 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Upwork by 186.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after acquiring an additional 770,088 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 19.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 956,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 152,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

