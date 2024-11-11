VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $40.99. Approximately 3,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

VanEck Israel ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Israel ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Israel ETF stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the quarter. VanEck Israel ETF comprises 3.2% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned 12.57% of VanEck Israel ETF worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

