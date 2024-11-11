VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $6.49 on Monday, reaching $252.85. 3,907,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,557. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $155.19 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.54.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.