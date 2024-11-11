Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $364.01 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $265.40 and a one year high of $365.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.