Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 456,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 427,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,491. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

