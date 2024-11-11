Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Addison Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $408.08 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $282.59 and a 12 month high of $408.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.19. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

