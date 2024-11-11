Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $408.08 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $282.59 and a one year high of $408.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

