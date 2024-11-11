Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $275.00 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $275.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

