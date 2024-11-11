Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.86. 31,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,533. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.94 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

