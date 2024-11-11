Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,512,000 after buying an additional 79,124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,781,000 after buying an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,841,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

