Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2024

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,512,000 after buying an additional 79,124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,781,000 after buying an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,841,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.