Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,207 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $253.57. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

